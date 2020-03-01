Meghan Markle tells friends Queen CAN’T stop her using Sussex Royal ‘shouldn’t be issue’

MEGHAN MARKLE has told her friends there is nothing “legally stopping” her and Prince Harry from using the Sussex Royal name, despite the Queen banning them from using it, it has been claimed.

Earlier this week the Queen is thought to have blocked Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry from using the ‘Sussex Royal’ name. It has now been confirmed Meghan and Harry will not use the Sussex Royal brand after spring 2020, according to their spokeswoman, when they officially step back from their roles in the Royal Family after completing their final engagements.

Yesterday it was claimed the Duchess of Sussex has told friends there is nothing “legally stopping” her and husband Harry from using the brand, potentially sparking a huge row with the Queen, according to the Mail Online. Meghan is also thought to have told her inner circle that using the name “shouldn’t even be an issue in the first place and it’s not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider said. The friend added: “Meghan said she’s done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry”. The Duchess of Sussex also said she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, are working on “global projects” and the use of the Sussex Royal name has nothing to do with profit.

The friend continued: “Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it. “Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment.” The friend added Meghan doesn’t believe the success of the Sussexes is linked to the name of the brand. The insider continued: “Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name. “She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away.

“And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty. “She said they know what their true intentions are and that’s all that matters. “They are creating a better world for Archie. “And it’s Archie who keeps them focused on the big picture.”

A spokeswoman for Meghan and Harry has now confirmed the Duke and Duchess do not intend to use Sussex Royal from April 1. She added: “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.” The earlier bombshell claim from an apparent friend of the Duchess was accompanied by an adorable revelation regarding Archie Harrison. The little Sussex, born on May 6 last year, “already has a big personality, like his daddy”, according to the insider. They continued: “He’s curious about every little thing and has the absolute, most adorable giggle.

“He’s just pure love and joy.” The claims by Meghan’s friend come after Buckingham Palace released further details regarding Meghan and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family as senior members. The pair will officially step back as senior royals on March 31, after they come back to the UK to carry out their last royal engagements. The palace also announced that, from April 1, the pair will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace, and will be represented by their UK foundation team.

Earlier this year, it was announced the couple were letting go of their staff based in the UK. A palace source confirmed reports, saying: “Due to Their Royal Highnesses’ decision to step back from being senior members of the Royal Family, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. “While the details are still being finalised, and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the Royal Household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.” A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan told her close friends that letting go of their staff (in England) shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone.”

Intellectual Property lawyer Sally Britton explained that Meghan and Harry would be breaking the law if they used this brand without the Queen’s consent. Ms Britton told Express.co.uk: “There are specific provisions in the Trade Marks Act that prohibit the use and registration of the term Royal and royal insignia (including Royal crowns) as trade marks if they suggest royal patronage, or a royal association, such as employment, without specific consent from the Queen. “It is unsurprising that the Queen appears to have asked Harry and Meghan to rebrand. The Sussexes have agreed to step back from official Royal duties therefore the use and registration of Sussex Royal ithout the Queen’s consent is inconsistent with UK law and the Queen providing her consent would be a significant departure from the Queen’s current position regarding the commercialisation of the royal brand. “Moving forward, like any brand owner, the Sussexes will need to be mindful of earlier rights when creating and investing in a new brand.”

The duke is to carry out his first public event in the UK since announcing his decision to give up royal duties – hosting a summit for his sustainable tourism project Travalyst. The conference will allow Harry and his Travalyst team to stress-test new ideas with the travel industry, including creating an online scoring system to show the eco-friendly status of aviation, accommodation and holiday experiences. Harry will travel to Edinburgh next Wednesday for the event, the start of a busy 13-day period for the royal and his wife which will also see the duke meet 80s rock star Jon Bon Jovi who is recording a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. When the duke launched Travalyst last autumn in Amsterdam, he defended his use of private planes, saying he spent “99 percent of my life” using commercial flights but occasionally needed to ensure “my family are safe”. At the time Harry and Meghan faced mounting criticism after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days during the summer, apparently at odds with their views on supporting the environment.

This week a London-based lawyer said Harry and Meghan appeared to have missed many important points when laying out the foundation for their charitable venture. The pair did not trademark Sussex Royal for merchandise themselves. Instead, they got their assistants to do it. This could mean a potential challenger could argue it was done “in bad faith”, according to the lawyer. Michael Edenborough QC of Serle Court told Express.co.uk: “The three main issues are trade marks, copyright and design rights.