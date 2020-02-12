Meghan Markle: The extraordinary thing ‘broke Meghan’ had to do for MONTHS

MEGHAN MARKLE is a multi-millionaire in her own right after starring in the hit TV show Suits, but when she first started out in Hollywood she was “broke” and forced to do something extraordinary for months to avoid spending money.

The Duchess of Sussex is estimated to be worth around £3.8million from her acting career, after reportedly receiving around £37,000 per episode of Suits. She also earned a healthy sum from a number of film roles, including £140,000 for her role in the 2010 film Remember Me, which was produced by her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. Her old lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ also apparently earned her around £61,000 per year.

Combined with her husband Prince Harry’s personal wealth, estimated to be around £30million, the couple are not strapped for cash. However, this was not always the case for Meghan, who was a struggling actress for several years before her big break. According to the 2018 book ‘Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’, Meghan was struggling for money so badly that she could not afford to fix her car door when it broke. Instead, she had to climb in and out via the boot every single time – for months.

Feeling self-conscious about this, she would park as far away from other cars as possible, and pretend to be searching for something before climbing in. Royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote: “It was a scratchy hand-to-mouth existence, one experienced by thousands of Hollywood hopefuls. “On the way to an audition one day, the electric button that unlocked the doors to her Ford Explorer failed to open. “She tried the key but to no avail. Trying not to panic, she went around to the hatchback trunk which used a different key.

“By some miracle it opened. Running short on time, she had no choice but to crawl in through the back and clamber over the seat. “When she got to the casting studio, she pulled into a deserted part of the parking lot and exited the same way. “Too broke to get her SUV repaired, Meghan repeated this routine for months, parking far from other cars and waiting for the coast to clear, before emerging from the hatch, feigning that she was searching in the back of the car for a script or photos before climbing back inside.” He added it was lucky Meghan was in shape from yoga and running, because it meant she was slim and bendy enough to be able to do this.

At the time, Meghan was only landing very small acting roles here and there. To keep her going through the tough times, she worked as a hostess at a restaurant in Beverly Hills and worked at a local shop teaching classes on gift-wrapping. She also made use of her calligraphy skills to earn some decent money. Meanwhile, her father managed to snag her walk-on role in the TV show he was the lighting director for – General Hospital – in 2002.

She had another small role in Century City in 2004 and then finally got one line in the sitcom Cuts in 2005. While it was just one tiny line, Meghan was over the moon. In an anonymous blog called Working Actress, there is an article that is believed to have been written by Meghan describing this experience.