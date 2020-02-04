Meghan Markle thought she had a ‘guaranteed popularity’ when she married Prince Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE thought there would be a time after she joined the Royal Family when she would be allowed to make mistakes and she had “unrealistic expectations”, according to the royal commentator Omid Scobie.

Mr Scobie, who is the royal editor at Harpers Bazaar US, was speaking on the Heirpod podcast with royal author Victoria Arbiter when he made the remarks about being “naive” about marrying . He said: “I think one of the biggest mistakes Meghan made, and I’ve heard this from sources close to her, is that she naively went in thinking this role came almost with an instant popularity,.

“[Meghan thought] you start in a good place and there is this, no matter what, there is a honeymoon period that comes with marrying into the Royal Family that allows you to falter at times, or figure something out, or whatever it is. “I think that that was one of the key things, and I think that towards the end she felt she wasn’t given that by the press or members of the Royal Family, by aides or courtiers within the households. “I think everyone somehow had this level of expectation from her from the get-go that was perhaps somewhat unrealistic, and perhaps she herself had some unrealistic expectations from the role too.”

Ms Arbiter defended Meghan on the podcast saying her grace period was “incredibly short”. The comments come at a time when Meghan and Harry have decided to leave their roles as senior royals in the UK and live in Canada. Meghan and Harry, who are believed to be worth around £34 million, have said that they want to become financially independent. At the weekend it was announced the couple will no longer be using the titles HRH.

The new parents also announced they would be giving back the public money that they used to renovate Frogmore House, which has been their residence in the UK. Meghan has been spotted walking in Canada with her son Archie and their two dogs in the last few days. Prince Harry has recently joined his wife so they can begin their new life together. The Queen released a statement wishing the couple the best and saying she “recognised the challenge” that they faced.