Meghan Markle to have Prince Harry and Archie as ‘dependents’ in Canada move

MEGHAN MARKLE may have to claim Prince Harry as a “dependent” should the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go ahead with plans to live part of the year in Canada after stepping away from their senior royal roles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this month they are planning to seek financial independence from the Royal Family and split their time between the UK and North America. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to confirm where they are planning to establish their American base, Canada has emerged as a top contender as the future home of Meghan and Harry. But the couple has been warned the Duke is not “the best candidate” for Canadian immigration and may have to be classed as Meghan’s dependent.

Immigration expert Nicholas Avramis told ENCA: “The irony in all of this is that Harry on his own isn’t the best candidate for immigration to Canada unless he’s prepared to go through business immigration. “Meghan really is the best vehicle for them to emigrate. “Since Meghan worked in Canada on a work permit for seven years filming Suits in Toronto, she’s gained valuable Canadian work experience hence she’s eligible for hat we call an Experience-class visa for those people who have had at least 12-months work experience in Canada.” Before quitting her acting career after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex established herself as a fan-favourite thanks to her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the US legal show Suits.

Meghan spent over seven years filming in Toronto and Mr Avramis suggested the time spent in Canada could help the Duchess of Sussex to obtain permanent residency should the royal couple decide to move. The immigration expert continued: “She can generate enough points in the express entry point system for her to come in as a permanent resident. Harry will come in as a dependent. That, theoretically, is one way they could come in. “I think it’s important for people to understand that, despite Meghan and Harry’s royal status, their citizenship doesn’t give them any presidential treatment in the Canadian immigration system. “So they are going to have to emigrate through the proper visa programme that they are eligible for just like anyone else.”

Following the announcement of their upcoming change of status, Meghan Markle headed back to Vancouver Island to be with her eight-month-old son Archie. The Sussexes’s baby remained in Canada at the end of a seven-week break family holiday as the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK to share their decision with the public. In the statement, Harry and Meghan said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.