Meghan Markle turns heads in £950 Victoria Beckham dress for first appearance since Megxit

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, stepped out wearing a stunning bright blue dress as she attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London tonight.

Meghan Markle smiled for the cameras wearing a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress in London tonight. The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry at what was her first appearance since the couple announced they would step back as “senior” royals.

She wore a fitted blue dress with cap sleeves as she arrived at Mansion House in London. In January this year, Meghan and Prince Harry told royal fans they would no longer be “senior” working members of the Royal Family. Since then, the royals have been spending time in Canada with their son, Archie Harrison, nine months. Tonight, Meghan returned to the UK and stepped out on what is likely to be one of her last official engagements as a working “senior” royal.

The Duchess looked stunning as she braved the rain in a head-to-toe blue outfit. She wore the ’T-Shirt Fitted Dress in Turquoise’ by Victoria Beckham, which is on sale for £950. The flattering dress had a simple T-shirt style top which came in at the waist. It had a fitted silhouettes with a pencil skirt that cut off at the knee.

Meghan chose to leave her legs bare as she braced the rainy British weather. To complete the look, the Duchess recycled a pair of £450 Manolo Blahnik pumps. The navy high heels were in a suede material and have been worn by Meghan at official events as far back as 2018. With an umbrella in one hand, she held onto a small navy clutch bag in the other. Her long dark hair was straightened and pulled back into a slick ponytail.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a glamorous makeup look for the occasion. She wore a smokey eye which was complemented by a dark purple lipstick. Meghan kept her jewellery simple wearing only a small pair of gold hoops. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first shared their plans to step back from their royal role at the beginning of the year with a post on the @sussexroyal Instagram. The lengthy message read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.