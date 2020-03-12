Meghan Markle uses surprising technique to add ‘more drama’ to public appearances

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, stepped out this week for what is thought to be one of their last official appearances as working royals. Analysing public speeches Meghan has made, a communication expert told Express.co.uk a trick she has used to ‘add drama’.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will “step back” as working royals on March 31 this year. Although the couple has not confirmed what they will do next, it is thought by some they may turn their hands to a career in public speaking. Communication and body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: “If Harry is going to forge his own money-making career away from the privileged and cosseted world he grew up in as a Prince, public speaking is clearly going to be high on his agenda.

“Top speakers can draw huge audiences and earn thousands or even millions per gig. “Whoever they are and however big their name, they will still all have one thing in common: they are very powerful orators who are hugely skilled at delivering their messages.” Looking at speeches by the Duchess, the communication expert explained why she might find it easier than Prince Harry to give speeches. Coming from a background as a successful actress, Meghan is used to having all eyes on her.

Her background in the limelight might have helped her become a confident speaker, Judi suggested. She told Express.co.uk: “Meghan is a charismatic and talented keynote speaker who had honed her skills well before she met Harry and adopted a royal title. “It’s easy to assume she draws from her skills as an actress, but in my experience very few actors make great presenters. “Meghan uses some powerful communication skills that Harry might need to learn quickly if he’s not going to find his bookings fade along with the memory of his royal title.”

Her impressive speaking abilities are something Prince Harry may be able to take notes from, the expert explained. While in the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex has used her communication skills to add more “drama” at events. She does this by using certain speech techniques that Prince Harry might choose to adopt. Judi added: “He needs to use pauses and variations in vocal tone to create impact.

“Harry’s vocal pitch rises slightly during a speech, suggesting nerves, and he uses little variation in pitch, tone and pauses. “Meghan uses all three to add drama and make her messages clear and memorable.” Commenting on Meghan’s speaking style, the expert also added she has used eye contact to create engagement. Doing this has helped her connect with audiences and could prove useful if she is speaking for a career.