Meghan Markle warned: Meghan and Prince Harry’s big gamble could backfire – shock claim

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry “may end up with less privacy” in Canada than they ever had in the UK as full-time working royals, one royal expert warned.

Meghan and Prince Harry have clearly voiced the pain and struggle that the relentless media attention has created in their lives in two heartbreaking interviews aired as part of the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. And with their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and move to Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signalled their desire to live their lives away from the public eye.

However, one royal expert believes the pair may not fulfil their desire for privacy – but, rather, find themselves in a position where they are enjoying less protection from paparazzi and the media than before. Canadian royal expert Patricia Treble wrote in a column for news website Maclean’s: “The Sussexes may end up with less privacy than they had as full-time working members of the most famous family in the world. “They will never be ordinary citizens living regular lives—that possibility slammed shut when billions watched them get married in a grand royal wedding at Windsor Castle.

“Harry and Meghan have thrown the dice, gambling that the initial flurry of attention will fade, allowing them to forge a high-profile path through the commercial and philanthropic worlds while also controlling how much information is released about their most private moments. “If their bet doesn’t pay off, will they manage to live happily ever after?” Ms Treble highlighted how Canadians are famous for respecting the private lives of its famous residents until what they do within the privacy of their homes impacts their public jobs.

This behaviour is also backed up by privacy laws in British Columbia which “allows individuals to sue someone for invasion of privacy”. However, the expert argued, by leaving the Royal Family Meghan and Harry may have also lost the protection that the walls of well-protected royal palaces and 24-hour security provided by the Government can grant – on top of the possible agreements that royals can sometimes strike with the press to enjoy more freedom. Ms Treble said: “Even though the Duke and Duchess were constantly in the headlines before their Jan 8 announcement, few paparazzi images of them ever made it into the British media.

“That’s partly because their residences are tucked behind layers of Government-funded protection. “Their home in Britain, Frogmore Cottage, is located within the secure confines of the large home park of Windsor Castle. “Their current residence is on a secluded peninsula near Victoria on Vancouver Island, and guarded 24/7 by British and Canadian Government security personnel. “They have also enjoyed a degree of protection from scrutiny on account of an unwritten agreement between the Windsors and the British press.

“For years, there has been a bargain between royal parents and the mainstream press, which includes the tabloids, in Britain.” A similar deal between the British press and the Royal Family was struck in 2008 when Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan. To allow the Prince to serve in the ongoing war while avoiding the press leaking vital information such as his location or the locations of the British troops, the media agreed to a news blackout lasting until the Duke of Sussex’ return to the UK. This deal was eventually broken by foreign media, which leaked details of Harry’s deployment and forced his return to his homeland.