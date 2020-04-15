Meghan Markle Warned On Twitter Against Giving Tell-All Interview: ‘Backfired’ On Andrew, Diana

Meghan Markle could make a million for an interview, but some Twitter users have warned her against airing her dirty laundry.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been offered £1 million ($1.2 million) to sit down for a tell-all interview similar to Princess Diana’s infamous talk with Martin Bashir decades ago. However, some netizens think that if Markle wants to win back the public, she should not do it as it could backfire on her in ways she may not expect.

“Not a good idea. It’s backfired on so many Royals when they tried to ‘tell their side’ (most recently Andrew of course but Charles & Diana also….),” @TheRoyalCrownUK commented.

“If her objective is to earn money, it could work. But if she’s trying to ‘win back the public,’ it’s extremely risky,” @TheRoyalCrownUK added.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user said that if Markle would do a tell-all interview, it would only prove that she married Prince Harry for publicity and money.

“If she does this, I’ll never respect her or anything she ever says,” user @Michele_McL1 wrote.

Years ago, Princess Diana also gave a tell-all interview, and it didn’t sit well with the royal family. In fact, according to royal author Penny Junor, the sensational interview made Queen Elizabeth II lose her patience with the late Princess of Wales.

“That’s where she was wrong. Things were by no means all right,” Junor wrote. “The Queen finally lost her patience. This public mud-slinging wasn’t just harming the monarchy, it was damaging for the young princes.”

Prince Andrew also sat down for a chat to address his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. However, this also backfired. In fact, days after the interview, he stepped down from his royal duties. Princess Diana’s butler also said he felt sorry for the Queen due to what the Duke of York did.

Meanwhile, one of Markle and Prince Harry’s potential domains for their new nonprofit organization Archewell was recently taken over by hackers. They promised surrender the site if Prince Harry will return to the UK.

“We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty’s United Kingdom,” the text on the website reads.