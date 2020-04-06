Meghan Markle Will Divorce Prince Harry Soon, Leave William’s Brother Broke, Twitter Users Predict

Meghan Markle will divorce her husband Prince Harry soon, according to Twitter users.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially non-working royals. The couple just announced their last post on their social media account, Sussex Royal, after the Queen banned them from using it.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Markle are already in United States. Many are convinced that now that the former “Suits” star is back in Los Angeles, she would soon divorce her royal husband because she already got everything she wanted.

“I knew Prince Harry will live in regret for the rest of his life by following Meghan’s wrong counsel, the next think you will hear is she has divorce Him because she’s in the land of the ‘free’ where everything is possible,” @YeshuaDavou wrote.

“Meghan is ‘not’ stupid. This girl is working it. No prenuptial agreement and she has moved PH to a community property state. She would receive at the least half of Prince Harry’s assets in a divorce – children or not,” @ma_pennell added.

“Silly Harry, when Meghan decide to divorce… what Harry seems to not understand, because of ‘their children’ he will be ruined, all his money & their house will belong to Meghan. He will return broke in England, to obtain a royal subsidy by the Queen, such as a spoiled rich kid,” @SixTudorQueens wrote.

A different netizen said that when they are no longer working royals, Prince Harry’s value will diminish and Markle will realize that the doors she thought will be opened to her will close, so she will divorce Prince William’s brother. The user added that Markle’s decision will affect their son Archie.

Several were also convinced that Markle will capitalize on their divorce.

“If so, I hope the Queen tells them ‘too bad’ and sends them on their way. Actually, I thibk [sic] Meghan will divorce Harry b4 too long and capitalize on it for the rest of her life,” @rickdanna4719 commented.

“The one looking for money is Meghan when she divorces Harry. She wants a California divorce to get as much as possible,” @EVanlandingam opined.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle were urged to pay for their own security after President Donald Trump denied them of diplomatic protection. The online users agreed and said that they should foot the bill and not let Prince Charles pay for it.