Meghan Markle’s Brother Praised Her ‘Private Side’; Duchess Has Special Connection With Late Grandmother

Meghan Markle’s half-brother praised her “private side” in a rare moment.

The Duchess of Sussex is not on speaking terms with the Markles. She hasn’t talked to her father Thomas Markle Sr. after he canceled his attendance to her royal wedding.

Markle’s half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr. have made several ill-statements about her in past interviews. However, there was a time when Markle Jr. recognized the duchess’ caring side.

Markle Jr. said that Prince Harry’s wife has a special connection with their late grandmother Doris. Their grandmother suffered from dementia, but she didn’t change toward Markle.

“With her dementia, Grandmother got weird about me and Dad, but was OK with Meg,” he told Andrew Morton in his book “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.”

“I saw the private side of Meghan, a genuinely caring, loving person. She had an amazing relationship with Doris, even though she didn’t know her very well.”

Initially, Markle’s dad tried to look after Doris in his own home. Markle Sr. wanted her near so he could check on her while he was working on ABC Studios. He helped her move, so she could stay with him in Los Feliz. However, her condition worsened and the final straw was when she left a pan on the stove causing a small kitchen fire.

Thomas Sr. then decided to send Doris to Broadview Residential Care Centre, an affordable nursing home in Glendale. Prince Harry’s wife would regularly make the 12-mile drive to visit her grandmother. The former “Suits” star would brush her hair and they would do simple arts and crafts together.

“As she slipped deeper into the gloaming of dementia, Doris did not recognise her son Tom Snr nor her grandson Tom Jnr,” Morton wrote. “Yet her eyes would light up when she heard Meghan’s voice and felt her comforting touch.”

Markle Jr. recalled that they would often spend time together in Glendale with their grandmother. It went on for two years when they had so much time together and would go out and eat and do other stuff. Doris passed away in 2011. Markle and her then-husband Trevor Engelson attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, prior to the duchess’ move to the U.S., Markle Jr. already said that she would return to Hollywood. However, he added that the duchess won’t be as successful as Oprah Winfrey or Amal Clooney.

Markle Jr. also said in an interview that their father no longer cares if Prince Harry’s wife would talk to him or not. However, he asked the duchess to still reach out to their dad.