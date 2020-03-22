Meghan Markle’s ‘Cuts’ Co-Star Offered $70K To Lie About ‘Hooking Up’ With Duchess

Meghan Markle’s former co-star on “Cuts,” Simon Rex was reportedly offered thousands to lie about the real status of his previous relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

On the podcast “Hollywood Raw,” Rex revealed that several British tabloids urged him to lie about Markle after news broke out that they went out on a date. However, Rex denied that he ever dated Prince Harry’s wife.

“Nothing happened. We never kissed. It was like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it,” he said.

After the story about Rex and Markle allegedly dating broke out, the actor was approached by British tabloids to lie about their relationship.

“When that story broke, a couple of British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up. I said no to a lot of money because I didn’t feel right lying and [expletive] up the royal [expletive] family,” he said.

While speaking with Daily Mail, British TV presenter Lizzie Cundy opened up about the Duchess of Sussex’s dating goals before she met Prince Harry.

“She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend,” Cundy said.

The television presenter and the “Suits” alum first met in 2013 at a charity gala. While there, Markle asked Cundy if she knows any famous guys before saying that she’s single and really loves English men.

At that time, Markle was still on “Suits” but she reportedly told Cundy that she could only be on the show for so long. Markle also said that Hollywood was a really brutal place to be in.

According to Cundy, Markle also wanted to appear on the show “Made in Chelsea.” And it was through these circles that she had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry years later.