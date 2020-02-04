Meghan Markle’s father opens up on split with Duchess’ mother in bombshell documentary

During Channel 5’s documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, the Duchess of Sussex’s father revealed details regarding his relationship and subsequent divorce from Meghan’s mother. Mr Markle said the lack of time he spent at home and his unhappiness within the household contributed to the end of his relationship with Ms Ragland.

Mr Markle said: “It went well for a while but I wasn’t home enough.

“Doria had other interests as well.

“What was going on in that household at that time wasn’t making me happy.

“So at first she wanted to move back into the city and that is what happened.