Meghan Markle’s father opens up on split with Duchess’ mother in bombshell documentary

MEGHAN MARKLE’s father, Thomas, has opened up on his heartbreaking split from Duchess of Sussex’s mother, Doria Ragland.
During Channel 5’s documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, the Duchess of Sussex’s father revealed details regarding his relationship and subsequent divorce from Meghan’s mother. Mr Markle said the lack of time he spent at home and his unhappiness within the household contributed to the end of his relationship with Ms Ragland.
Mr Markle said: “It went well for a while but I wasn’t home enough.
“Doria had other interests as well.
“What was going on in that household at that time wasn’t making me happy.
“So at first she wanted to move back into the city and that is what happened.
“Then we divorced after that.
“The whole family split up at that time.
“Doria moved with Meghan to a nice little house and I would see her on weekends and whenever I could.”
Earlier in the documentary Thomas Markle recalled the first time he held his daughter amid his heartbreaking rift with the Duchess of Sussex.
Mr Markle also revealed he has a huge amount of Meghan & Harry memorabilia including an Archie birth mug.
Mr Markle said: “I have pictures, that is Meghan on day one.
“When she was born I couldn’t have been a happier man.
“She was born as a C-section so I got to hold her first.
“I met her first for the first time.
“I fell in love with her and never stopped.
“She became the most special thing in my life.”
Mr Markle married Doria Ragland in 1979, and the pair welcomed Meghan in 1981.
Meghan’s parents separated when she was six years old.