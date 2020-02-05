Meghan Markle’s father uncovers key characteristics he gave Duchess during school years

MEGHAN MARKLE’S father Thomas Markle Senior argued he endowed Meghan with an important “sense of pride” early on.

Thomas Markle went into detail with his turbulent relationship with his daughter Meghan in a new Channel 5 documentary, Thomas Markle, My Story. Mr Markle argued he was very much involved with Meghan at school despite separation from her mother Doria. He explained he instilled key characteristics and helped nourish her acting talents during this time.

During the documentary, he said: “I think I gave her a sense of pride. “I think I gave her a sense of duty and work. “I think Meghan would say I did a very good job as a father. “She was growing into a very nice young lady.” Mr Markle then explained how much he was involved with Meghan Markle at school.

He said: “I was very much involved. “I got involved because I watched a couple of their shows and I knew they needed a lot of work. “I just offered to come in and help, put some lights in and build some scenery to make the shows real shows. “Meghan was in most of all those shows.” Despite already being divorced, both Meghan Markle’s mother and father appeared at her school on the last day.

Despite the rhetoric of Mr Markle during the documentary, many royal fans took issue with his claims and attitude. Most controversially, Mr Markle insisted both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry owed him. Mr Markle said: “I’ll continue to do future things and get paid for it. “Harry owes me. Meghan owes me.

Meghan Markle humiliated: Thomas reveals TV role that embarrassed her [Latest]

Selling your good name always comes at a price [Update]

Kate arrives in Cardiff but fans fear Meghan has upstage Duchess [Latest]