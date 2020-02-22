Meghan Markle’s half-brother claims association with Duchess ‘nearly destroyed’ his life

MEGHAN MARKLE’s half-brother claimed being associated with the Duchess of Sussex has “nearly destroyed” him as he revealed his struggles as a homeless and newly-single man.

Thomas Markle, the only son of Thomas Markle Snr and half-brother of Meghan, spoke about the problems he has been facing since breaking up with his fiancee Darlene Blount – and how his association with the Duchess of Sussex has worsened his status. The 53-year-old told The Sun: “Being associated with Meghan has nearly destroyed me.

“I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money.” Mr Markle claimed he has lost job opportunities because of his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex – although it was not reported how being a relative of Meghan may have interfered with his job hunting. Meghan’s half-brother added he has been saved from the street by his mother, Roslyn Markle. He continued: “But thankfully my Mom has taken me in.

“Mentally, this has been a f***ing nightmare ever since Meghan got together with Harry.” Meghan and Harry are believed to have met during the summer of 2016 thanks to a friend in common. Their relationship was made public in the autumn of the same year – and in November 2017 the loved-up couple announced their engagement.

Mr Markle, just like his sister Samantha Markle, was not invited to the nuptials, which took place on May 19 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The Duchess’ now-estranged father was supposed to attend the wedding and walk Meghan down the aisle – but due to a health emergency he was forced to remain in North America. Meghan’s brother also claimed the Duchess should have helped him and the rest of his family more – focusing some of her “humanitarian work” on them.

He continued: “For her to sit there on her royal pedestal and watch this happening to her family — she should have done her humanitarian work for us. “I’m sick of hearing about her and Harry helping this charity, that charity — whatever cause is in this week.” Meghan’s brother, who used to work as a window fitter, was arrested in January 2017 for pulling a gun on Ms Blount during a drunken altercation.

Two years later, he was arrested again for allegedly driving under the influence. Meghan and Harry have started their transition from full-time working members of the Royal Family to minor royals. The couple are currently living in Canada with their son Archie Harrison. There, Meghan has visited a series of charities to “get to know the local context” surrounding her new home, according to the co-director of one of the associations that have so far caught the attention of the Duchess.