Meghan Markle’s LA Move Leaves Prince Harry ‘Discombobulated’, ‘Suffering From Irrelevancy’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finished with their royal duties but that doesn’t mean they are cut off from their family completely.

During an episode of the ROYALS podcast, Express reports that royal experts Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrell discussed how Meghan and Harry are coping with the current COVID-19 pandemic in relation to other members of the British royal family and being so far away.

“Of course we have to chat about Meghan and Harry who are now over in the U.S.,” Burrell began before Mollard chimed in.

“Well we have been talking about being in it together, haven’t we?” she said. “But they are not in it together, that is very different for them.”

“I think it is quite hard for them,” Mollard added.

READ: Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be ‘Irrelevant,’ Forgotten About After Megxit

In addition to having to practice social distancing, on an episode of the podcast form earlier in April, Mollard shared that Harry may be having a hard time dealing with being so far from his family and friends in California.

“I very much think that Harry will be suffering from irrelevancy,” she dished. “Right now, the world is not focused on them. He can’t do the work that he wants to do. He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other.”

“I can hardly see that happening, he must feel very separate. He doesn’t have friends in LA, she does,” Mollard continued. “She has Doria, she has her family. While Meghan might have been feeling equally as removed when she lived in the UK, for Harry, friends and his brother have been the people that have supported him through the years since his mother’s death.”

“To have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him,” she added.

On top of being isolated, Harry’s father Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and due to the nature of the virus can not be visited by friends and family.