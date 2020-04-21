Meghan Markle’s Last Royal Outfit Explains Part Of Her Past And ‘Huge Misunderstanding’

Since leaving the British royal family, fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been watching their every move as they adjust to their new lives. Now, a new report has indicated that the Duchess of Sussex’s bright green outfit that she wore during her final royal engagement on Commonwealth Day seemingly sent an intentional message to onlookers.

According to The Mirror, the dress that the former “Suits” actress wore to Westminster Abbey was created by designer Emilia Wickstead, who is a favorite of Kate Middleton. However, Christine Ross, the editor of the Meghan’s Mirror blog, believes that there is more to Meghan’s look than may initially meet the eye.

READ: Donald Trump Provokes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Sussex Rep To Respond

While speaking on the Mirror’s royal podcast “Pod Save the Queen,” Wickstead stated that she believed the outfit represented the intact relationship that Meghan has with the designer.

After calling the cape dress “iconic” and saying that she believes it will “stand out in the history books,” she then added that Meghan’s decision to wear the look could quiet any rumors about the two not getting along.

Wickstead then elaborated on the “complicated story” revolving around the two women over the years, which stemmed from the designer describing Meghan’s wedding dress as “simple.” Due to the fact that it was pulled from a larger interview, some believed that it was meant to be critical when taken out of context.

However, following the reports about the so-called criticism, Meghan wore a dress that was created by her roughly a month later. Then, she subsequently did so again during her recent exit from the royal family.

“She was able to say with this fashion choice, Emilia Wickstead and I are great. We’re on great terms, that whole thing was a huge misunderstanding and look at the lovely dress she designed for me,” Wickstead said.

This is not the only time in recent months that the Duchess of Sussex’s fashion has been examined. Not only have her other outfits had “powerful” meanings, but other style choices reportedly sent “messages” about her hope for the future.