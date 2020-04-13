Meghan Markle’s Potential ‘Website’ Taken By Hackers Demanding Prince Harry Back

One of Meghan Markle’s potential websites has been taken over by hackers who are willing to surrender it if she will ask Prince Harry to return to the UK.

A few days back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name of their new nonprofit organization, Archewell. However, some trolls are making it difficult for the couple to move forward with their new venture.

Prince Harry and Markle’s potential domain archewellcharity.com is already not available. A group of hackers set it up and arranged a single demand – they will surrender it if Prince Harry will return to the UK.

“We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty’s United Kingdom,” the text on the website reads.

Underneath the demand is the address of Buckingham Palace — Westminster, London, SWIAIAA, United Kingdom.

Prior to this, there were speculations that Prince Harry and Markle made two major blunders during the announcement of Archewell. A number of netizens immediately searched for their potential domain, archewellfoundation.com, in their browsers and they were redirected to Kanye West’s “Gold Digger“ video on YouTube.

“Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in http://archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West’s – Gold Digger video on YouTube. #HarryandMeghan #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #Archewell,” @TheRoyalCrownUK wrote.

“So. Meghan and Harry leave the uk to raise their son in privacy. They move to LA. No we aren’t going to launch a foundation. 2 wks later they announce The Archewell Foundation. If u type http://Archewellfoundation.com YouTube plays Golddigger by Kanye West. Hilarious. 10/10,” @sweetlilac commented.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle have been warned against rebranding. Many were convinced that it’s not the best time to announce their new brand. Initially, they focused their brand on Sussex Royal. However, the Queen has prohibited them from using it after they stepped down from their roles, so they have to find a new name for their brand.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard said that “this is not a time for them to be rebranding, it would be seen as holy inappropriate.” Royal expert Phil Dampier also shared the same perspective saying that the timing is “appalling.”