Meghan Markle’s privacy dream shatters as Duchess warned ‘150 cameras’ ready to follow her

MEGHAN MARKLE has been warned her desire to live a more private life away from the limelight could soon be challenged if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to spend part of the summer in LA.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last month unveiled plans to reduce the number of official engagements they carry out on behalf of the Queen to live a more independent and private life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending the first few weeks of their new life in Canada but royal experts have suggested the couple may soon relocate to her hometown of Los Angeles. But Meghan and Harry may soon see their dreams of privacy shatter after PR expert Sheeraz Hasan claimed to have “150 cameras” ready to follow every move they make should they indeed go to LA.

Speaking to Virgin Radio Dubai, Mr Hasan said: “I ran one of the biggest paparazzi companies in Los Angeles so before Meghan was even going to the Royal Family, we had teams around Meghan, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber. “She is coming to Los Angeles, she is going to be here for maybe a month in the summer, they are getting a house in LA. “I already have 150 paparazzi waiting from the second they land in LA.” The PR expert continued: “Trust me, the second Meghan Markle lands in Los Angeles, I’m going to put so many lights on that woman, 150 cameras are going to be following her – we’re going to make her 100 times bigger than Kim Kardashian.

“LA is waiting for it, the entire city of Los Angeles is waiting for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle because they are going to be a multibillion-dollar brand.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been known to be very mindful of their privacy, especially in regards to their young son Archie, and have urged both the press and the public not to disrupt the peace and quiet they want for their family. Mr Hasan’s PR agency, Fame by Sheeraz, earlier this week published an update on its Instagram account claiming the company is now taking “appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.” Buckingham Palace swiftly rejected the claim as “categorically untrue.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans with an Instagram post a day after their return from a six-week break spent in Canada with nine-month-old Archie. The Duchess of Sussex headed back to Vancouver Island the day after the news broke and the Duke joined her the following week after joint talks with Her Majesty, Prince Charles and Prince William. The couple had hoped to carve a new “progressive role” within the Royal Family for themselves, continuing to carry out engagements on behalf of the Queen while pursuing financial independence. But the Palace later announced Meghan and Harry would step down entirely from being working royals and confirmed they had agreed not to use their HRH style on an official capacity while not being stripped of their titles.