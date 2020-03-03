Meghan Markle’s ‘reaction’ to BIG ‘development’ could lead to Prince Harry losing title

MEGHAN MARKLE’S reaction to not being able to use the Sussex Royal brand for “commercial” opportunities could have an impact on whether Prince Harry remains as the Duke of Sussex, according to a radio host.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward was discussing the Queen’s decision to ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using Sussex Royal as a brand name with talkRADIO host Mike Graham. Mr Graham stated that the Duchess of Sussex’s reaction to this “particular development” could affect Prince Harry’s titles. The radio host added that if Meghan chooses to “become more commercialised” it might be “awkward” for the Duke.

Speaking about Prince Harry Mr Graham asked: “How is he kind of referred to as it were?” Ms Seward replied: “Well, he will still be the Duke of Sussex he is still Prince Harry. “I think people will still introduce him as your Royal Highness because he still is a Royal Highness he is just not going to use that style when he is in the commercial world. “It has not been taken away it has been stored if you like but when he comes back in May, of course, he will be your Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex I would imagine.

“It has not been taken away from him.” Mr Graham said: “But is that the next step though because depending on how Meghan reacts to this particular development, where she might decide she wants to become more commercialised and the couple becomes more commercialised, it might become even more awkward I suppose.” The royal expert responded: “They certainly won’t use it there. “I am just talking about the few instances we have been told about where Harry returns to the UK.

“There are a lot of grey areas there.” Last week a royal expert warned that Prince Harry has become “very isolated” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior figures from the Royal Family. Robert Jobson, the Royal Editor of the London Evening Standard told Sky News: “Harry is very isolated now and that is the danger.” “Where she was saying she felt isolated in the UK and that she didn’t feel there was any support, her family was on the other side of the world.