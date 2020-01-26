Meghan Markle’s sister claims she was ‘right all along’ about Duchess in heated exchange

MEGHAN MARKLE’s sister has claimed she was “right all along” about the Duchess of Sussex during a heated email exchange with an Australian radio host.

Samantha Markle, took a huge swipe at her half-sister Meghan Markle, after turning down an interview on the Australian breakfast show. The 55-year-old, who shares the same father as Meghan, was involved in a blistering row with the radio producer on Monday. In April 2017, the show famously hung-up on Samantha whilst she was promoting her tell-all book about Meghan.

When approached for an interview about the royal crisis, Samantha demanded an apology and sent a series of four aggressive emails. In the first email Samantha said: “Tell Kyle to make a public apology! And then please ask me again! He was an a**!” In a second message, she wrote: “Tell him I’ll do it if he does the show wearing a diaper and a pacifier while apologising. LOL!” The radio team were left stunned by the tone of Samantha, KIIS FM newsreader Brooklyn Ross asked “Did she really write that?”, Radio host Kyle then said: “Yeah, she wrote it!”

The rant by Meghan’s sister did not end there, a third email said: “No, he called my book a ’s**t book’ before I could even tell him what it was about, and hung up on me for shock value. “What a rude pig, shouldn’t have a job. I worked in radio a while back and he’s not funny, he’s just a piece of dung.” In her final heated message, Samantha claimed she was correct about Meghan from the beginning.

She wrote: “Maybe you should plug my book and admit you knew nothing about it. As the world sees, I was right [about Meghan]all along.” The relationship between Meghan and Samantha has been strained ever since the Duchess met Prince Harry and Samantha has constantly criticised Meghan for not reaching out to her estranged father Thomas Markle. Following the bombshell news Meghan and Harry will step back from royal duties and become “financially independent”, Samantha accused her sister of “ripping through the Royal Family like a tornado”. Samantha also dismissed suggestions Meghan and Harry will avoid the limelight and claims they will pursue “fame and fortune”.

She told The Sun: “Nothing about their actions so far suggest they truly desire a private life out the limelight. “They have paraded themselves on the red carpet, tried to make deals with Disney, and become pals with the Clooneys and other A-list stars. “Their objective is fame and fortune – to be Hollywood.” This Morning Harry joined Meghan and their son Archie in Canada, just two days after expressing his sadness at breaking away from the royal family.



