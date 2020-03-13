Meghan Markle’s wardrobe for final UK visit cost this huge sum of money so far

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are in the UK for their final visit at working royals during their transition period, after which they will end their role as senior royals. How much has the Duchess of Sussex’s dress cost for the trip?

Meghan Markle is known for her personal style, attracting fans around the globe who wish to emulated her dress. How has she dressed during the last trip to the UK in an official capacity?

Meghan was spotted leaving the Goring Hotel in London, heading fora theatre visit. Meghan headed out separately for her solo visit the Immersive Storytelling Studio in her role as patron of the Nation Theatre. She wore a business-inspired look, in a white blouse and skirt combination. Over the top she wore a chic camel coat, as well as designer pumps from a favourite brand of hers.

Her blouse was the Topshop Ivory ‘organza’ sleeve top, which costs £29, and her white skirt was the Roland Mouret ‘Moka” skirt, which costs £595 from MyTheresa.com. Meghan’s coat was the Alex Eagle wrap coat in dark camel, which is made to order and costs £1,590. Accessories-wise, Meghan opted for black and gold details. She wore the Aquazurra Mae pearl pumps, £615, and carried the Loewe ‘Postal’ black leather bag, which costs £1,450. Jewellery-fan Meghan wore the ‘Love’ pendant from Sophie Lis, which costs £400.

It is inspired by a French poem known as the “The Eternal Song”. The cost of the total look is £4,679. The Duchess of Sussex has also been spotted visiting Robert Clack School in Dagenham. She carried the Bottega Veneta “shoulder pouch” bag, in white, £2,100. For the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, Meghan wore a blue look from British designer and friend of Prince Harry, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Meghan’s blue dress was the “turquoise pencil” dress, £950. The Duchess carried the Stella McCartney “Lucia” plexi clutch bag, which costs up to £1,200 secondhand from ModeSens, and on her feet she wore the ‘BB’ Pointy Toe Pump from Manolo Blahnik, £543.90. For her jewellery, Meghan wore the Roxanne First “Gold Snake” hoop earrings, £105, and she wore the Jessica McCormack Chi Chi rose gold and diamond bracelet, which costs a whopping £9,500. This brings the total look to £12,298.90. Overall, Meghan’s clothes for her final trip to the UK as a working royal cost £19,077.90. The Duchess will also attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music this afternoon.