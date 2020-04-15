Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Designer Leaves Givenchy After 3 Years, Shares Most Memorable Moment

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer leaves Givenchy after three years.

Clare Waight Keller, the designer behind the Duchess of Sussex’s iconic wedding dress, is leaving Givenchy after serving as the brand’s artistic director for three years. Waight Keller made the announcement on Instagram.

“From the heart [heart] After three truly wonderful years, the time has come to close my chapter at Givenchy,” Waight Keller wrote.

“As the first woman to be the Artistic Director of this legendary Maison, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life.”

She praised the brand’s “exceptional talent and dedication” and said that those things will remain in her heart. Waight Keller also announced that she is looking forward to the next episode of her career.

“Love and creativity remain central to what I do, and who I am, as does a heartfelt belief in kindness, and the courage to be true to your art. See you soon, and most importantly, stay safe,” she concluded her message.

Waight Keller considered her being part of Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding “the most memorable moment” in her career.

Givenchy also released a statement thanking Waight Keller for her contribution and creative leadership. Sidney Toledano, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, penned a short but sweet message for the designer, thanking and wishing her luck for her future endeavors.

“I want to warmly thank Clare Waight Keller for her contribution to Givenchy’s latest chapter,” Toledano wrote.

“Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the Maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance. I wish Clare all the best in her future endeavors.”

Markle’s wedding dress was praised but it was also embroiled in controversy after Emilia Wickstead claimed that it was too similar to a gown she previously designed. She alleged that Givenchy copied her design.

“Her dress is identical to one of our dresses. Apparently, a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress’,” she wrote.

The New Zealand-based designer also threw shade at Markle’s relaxed bun. She criticized the duchess’ hairstyle because for her, it didn’t fit a royal wedding. Due to Wickstead’s rant, her account on Twitter was suspended at the time.