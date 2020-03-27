Meghan McCain’s Announcement Regarding ‘The View’ Will Affect Her For The ‘Foreseeable Future’

Meghan McCain has generated a large fanbase during her time on “The View,” but fans will have to adhere to some adjustments during the new episodes as the host’s recent announcement will affect her time on the ABC talk show for the “foreseeable future,” as reported by CNN.

On Sunday, McCain took to Twitter to share that she and her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, are expecting their first child.

After stating that it was not the way she intended to announce her pregnancy, she revealed that her doctors had advised her to step away from the daytime show as a safety measure. As a result, McCain said that she would be “self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

However, as seen in the tweet below, the “Dirty Sexy Politics” author then said that she would continue appearing on “The View” remotely.

This step follows a similar decision by McCain’s co-host, comedian Joy Behar. Earlier this month, she also announced that she would be self-isolating as a precautionary step during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m thinking, ‘Maybe I should stay home and what they call socially distance myself,'” Behar said at the time, adding that she and her daughter had also discussed the idea of her stepping away from the show prior to her making it public.

“So, I decided that I think I’m going to stay home for a while. I’m going to socially distance myself a little bit, so, next week you won’t see me here,” she added.

However, on Monday, Behar returned to the show. During the new episode of “The View,” she appeared via webcam as she opted to work remotely. In the clip below, which was posted to the show’s official Twitter account, the host can be seen discussing the new format with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

“The View” airs weekdays on ABC.