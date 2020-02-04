Meghan ‘told friends quitting royal life is best thing that could have happened to Harry’

MEGHAN MARKLE has told friends that quitting royal life is the “best thing” that could have happened to Prince Harry and it was “her love for him” that made it possible, an insider has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex has apparently told friends that their “spirits were being crushed” in the Royal Family. It comes as Meghan and Harry are stepping back from frontline duties for a new life in Canada.

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Meghan has been telling her close friends that this is the best thing that could ever happen to Harry. “That out of anyone he will flourish the most and that it was her love for him that made this possible. “She said that like her, his spirit was being crushed and she simply couldn’t stand to see him suffer anymore.” It comes after Meghan was spotted smiling as she walked her two dogs with Archie in a park in Vancouver.

Meanwhile Harry was pictured landing in Canada to be reunited with his wife and son after concluding royal talks on their future roles. He carried out what is likely to be one of his last engagements hours earlier, meeting Boris Johnson and other world leaders at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. The Sussexes revealed plans to step down as senior royals on January 8.

The shock move prompted crisis talks between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry. In a statement released on Saturday it was announced that Meghan and Harry will stop royal duties from the spring, no longer use their HRH titles and repay the £2.4million of taxpayers’ money spent on Frogmore Cottage. The Sussexes had wanted to continue as working royals but become financially independent.

However commentators warned the dual role would be problematic. In a speech at an event for his charity Sentebale on Sunday night, Harry insisted he had “no other option”. He said: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.