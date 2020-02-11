Meghan’s social media battle: Fans complain royals deleting negative Instagram comments

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have – in recent months – begun the process of stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family. This has included stepping back from the Royal Rota to be able to use their Instagram more freely. However, their account is being hit with a wave negative comments.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile

Last Sunday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their Instagram account to promote the account of Global Positive News, a webpage dedicating to reporting only positive news articles. The account, ran by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote: “For the month of February we are pleased to follow @globalpositivenews which focuses on the acts of kindness and uplifting stories of community across the globe. We hope you enjoy!”

But Meghan and Harry’s post seemed to be inundated with overwhelmingly negative comments despite their positive message, some of which urged the couple to drop their titles. One such comment read: “You are being very obvious trying to make money with that title …drop the ROYAL now!” Another wrote: “As a Canadian, I am furious you moved to Canada and expect Canadians and the UK to pay your security. “If you want to be independent, then you should be paying your own expenses and not sponging off the taxpayer. The wealthiest family on earth shouldn’t be taking money from the poor to support themselves.” Another accused Harry and Meghan of deleting negative comments on their Instagram account. They wrote: “I don’t understand why you keep deleting comments? The taxpayer has payed all your bills your whole life Harry.” [sic] Another said: “Shame, shame. You keep deleting comments not suitable to you!!” This comment got 169 likes from like-minded Instagram users. However, the post, uploaded two days ago, has wracked up 219,827 likes.

This comes after the couple decided to radically overhaul the way they would work with the press after announcing their bid to leave their jobs as working royals. They have used their social media accounts to announce a number of updates, including the news they wish to live for part of the year in North America. Harry and Meghan’s new strategy includes using their social media. Their website, launched the day they announced their wishes to leave the Royal Family as working members, states: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to have a social media platform. “They look forward to continuing their use of social media and believe that their updated media approach will enable them to share more, with you, directly.” “Historically, the understanding with the Royal Rota expects that if Their Royal Highnesses were to release a photo that has never been seen, they would be expected to give the image to The Rota (of which four of the seven are UK tabloids) simultaneously or in advance of their own release. This formula enables these select publications to profit by publishing these images on their websites/front pages. Any breach in this understanding creates long term repercussions. “The current structure makes it challenging for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to personally share moments in their lives directly with members of the public (via social media for example), without first going through the filter of the Royal Rota.”

A year ago, back in March 2019, Buckingham Palace announced a new set of social media guidelines in response to what it claimed was frequent online abuse. While the statement did not specifically mention the two women, it’s believed the measures were taken to tackle comments levelled specifically at Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan. The statement, posted on the Royal Family website at the time, read: “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness, and respect for all other members of our social media communities.” Guidelines banned “discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age” and asked comments do not “contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence.”

Meghan and Harry’s problems with negative Instagram comments come as TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson raged at the Duchess of Sussex in a shocking outburst. He told GQ, when discussing his own emotions: “Everybody cries. Everybody cried when Princess Diana was buried. But I mean, as a general rule, you’ve got to get a grip. “I think the expression “get a grip” needs to come back into the lexicon as soon as possible. “Everybody needs to get a grip. Meghan Markle… just get a grip.”

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile