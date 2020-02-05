Megxit latest: How set of rules could see Meghan and Harry forced to ‘submit to scrutiny’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have barely begun their new lives as non-senior royals, and already their privacy is under threat.

Within hours of Prince Harry arriving in Canada to join Meghan Markle and their son Archie last week, the couple issued a legal warning about media intrusion. Pictures published in newspapers and on websites showing Meghan carrying Archie while walking their dogs were taken without her consent, lawyers said.

How Meghan and Harry plan to forge their new life has sparked debate on topics from money to nationality and, of course, how much privacy they can expect. Some experts have pointed out Canada might not be the most private place for the couple, without the UK’s “gentleman’s agreement” between the Palace and the press protecting the royals from paparazzi intrusion. Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and editor of Majesty Magazine said: “Of course the safest place for Harry and Meghan to be is in the UK. “They haven’t been papped once since their marriage, and if they have been, no pictures have been printed.

“Those rules don’t apply in Canada. The paps can come from all over the world and lie in wait for them.” While the couple are said to be alarmed by the press activity near their current base on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, there is some indication that a life in the public eye will always be expected of them. Meghan and Harry have vowed to “uphold the values” of the Queen in their new roles. A palace source told the Times: “The values we usually talk about are the Nolan principles of public life.

“But obviously the view was taken within the family that those sorts of things will be discussed.” The Royal Household said in its latest annual report it endorses the so-called Nolan principles of public life when it comes to the declaration of interests and that it is “active in maintaining high standards of conduct in relation to its employees and officials”. The seven principles were first set out by the late Lord Nolan in 1995 and are included in the Ministerial code for elected officials.

The seven Nolan principles are: Selflessness Integrity Objectivity Accountability Openness Honesty Leadership

Under the fourth point, accountability, the principles state those upholding the values are “accountable to the public for their decisions and actions and must submit themselves to the necessary scrutiny”. Time will tell whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to fully uphold these values, or whether they will figure out a version that works better for them. However, given the couple will no longer receive public funds for their royal duties, they are likely to rely on some publicity to earn their own money, and, as Harry has often spoken of, the balance is a tricky one to achieve. PR and media expert Rebecca May says it is crucial the couple’s advisers “guide them through this new maze and keep Canada’s press on side to help with this transition period”.