Megxit pressure: The ONE sign of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggle to find normality

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle will soon leave royal life behind and start their new life outside of the Royal Family. But are they already struggling to adjust?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves around the globe when they announced their intention to step back from the Royal Family. Now plans have been made and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially depart royal life this spring. But have the royals given away a clue they may already be struggling?

Prince Harry and Meghan dropped the bombshell announcement about leaving their senior roles within the Royal Family last month. The couple said they wanted to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” as well as working to “become financially independent”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their plan was to balance their time between the UK and North America in order to cultivate Archie’s awareness of the Royal Family and its traditions, while “providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter”. In the aftermath of the shocking news, the senior members of the Royal Family were called to Sandringham for crisis talks.

Following talks with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry the Queen published a statement endorsing the couple but saying she would have “preferred” them to stay on in their roles. In the week that followed, negotiations were undertaken to carve out exactly what Meghan and Harry’s roles would look like. The conditions for Harry and Meghan’s new roles require them to step back from all Royal duties, no longer receive public funds for royal work, no longer work on behalf of the Queen and relinquish their HRH titles. Prince Harry spoke out about his “sadness” about stepping back from the Royal Family one day after the conditions were published.

Speaking at a dinner for charity Sentebale, he said: “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. He added that he is “taking a leap of faith” in stepping back from being a senior royal, adding “there really was no other option.” Prince Harry said it was a sign of the pressures he was feeling that he would “step my family back from all I have ever known” in search of “a more peaceful life”. Currently, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor are living in Canada, ahead of their official departure.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have increased security at their home in Canada. This increase in security could be a sign that the couple are finding it hard to acquire the “more peaceful life” they were in search of. Reportedly, the Sussex couple’s home in Canada has a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees. The mansion they are staying in, worth £10 million, also has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and “No Trespassing” signs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made their first public appearance since their bombshell announcement. Prince Harry and Meghan appeared as the keynote speakers on Thursday night at an exclusive JPMorgan event, according to the New York Post. A source told the Post: “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.” Once Harry and Meghan have stepped back from royal life officially, it is not known how they will fund their lifestyles.