Megxit shock: ANOTHER family member to reside in Canada amid Meghan Markle and Harry move?

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are settling down in Canada after the couple decided to quit life as senior royals and split their time between the UK and North America. But another family member could now be keen to move to the nation as well.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell Royal Family drop out shocked the world last month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed “after many months of reflection” they would “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family”.

The new royal “model” will take effect from spring 2020. The Queen has since said she “supports” her grandson and his family, and that Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison will “always be much loved members” of her family. She added: “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

Meghan returned to Canada last month after only a few days back in the UK. Prince Harry, however, stayed for a couple of weeks to carve out the new roles for himself and his wife. But the couple should start to settle in after almost a month together as a family in the North American nation. Now, the Sussexes’ move seem to have inspired another member of the family.

According to an insider, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland has spent a lot of time in Canada with the family. The source told People: “Doria says, ‘Meghan is strong and will always be okay.'” Apparently, Ms Ragland is mostly obsessed with the fact she gets to see more of her grandson Archie. Archie was born on May 6, 2019 and will soon turn nine months old.

The insider revealed Doria thinks “her grandson is the cutest.” The source continued: “Meghan had friends and her mom around while Harry remained in England. “She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother.” Meghan and Harry have settled into a waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island.