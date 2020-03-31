Melania, Donald Trump Tested Negative For Coronavirus, Netizens Convinced Test Results Are ‘Fake’

Melania Trump and Donald Trump both tested for coronavirus at the same time despite the POTUS initially refusing it.

This week, this was confirmed that the FLOTUS tested negative for coronavirus. And last week, her husband was also confirmed to be negative from the deadly virus. However, a lot of people couldn’t help but wonder why the first couple had to get tested.

In recent weeks, the first lady and the president got into contact with people that tested positive for coronavirus. As such, the first couple followed the protocol of also getting tested to make sure that they won’t contribute to the further spared of the illness.

According to the New York Times, even though Melania and Trump got tested for coronavirus at the same time, the POTUS was adamant at not wanting to get tested. He initially said that was asymptomatic so there’s no need for him to get tested.

“We don’t want people without symptoms to go and do the test. I think they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary, but I think they have to listen to their doctors,” he said.

However, the president’s statement was the exact opposite of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. They stressed the fact that individuals who are asymptomatic can spread the virus to both healthy and unhealthy individuals.

Shortly after making his absurd statement, the president claimed that he would get tested fairly soon. And then just hours later, his coronavirus test was released. However, netizens are convinced that the results are fake.

“I feel like @realDonaldTrump could test positive for coronavirus, die from it and still somehow find his way onto Twitter to tell us that it was all fake news and we should get back to work,” Twitter user @jessforaminute said.

“@realDonaldTrump wow dude. You cannot even speak. Mumbling. I thought I was supposed to be watching a coronavirus briefing. Look at all the perspiration, smh. How much did you snort? Are you sure you weren’t tested with a ‘fake’ test? Looking/sounding awfully terrible,” Twitter user @Kymmij said.