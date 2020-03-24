Melania Trump Gives Tips On How To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus In ‘Robotic’ PSA

Melania Trump starred in another public service announcement where she gave helpful tips on how people can prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The over one-minute clip opens with the FLOTUS addressing the fellow parents of America.

“I want to speak with you about a few practical ways your family can stay healthy during this time of disruption because of coronavirus. First, hand washing is essential. Find a song your children can sing for 20 seconds while washing their hands. This will show them the importance of washing off germs and correct time need to make their hands clean,” the FLOTUS said.

“Children should wash their hands after coming from outside, before eating, after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their noses. Second, limit all crowds and explain that no one’s shaking hands or hugging because that is how germs can spread. Children who feel sick should stay home and accept medical care. I encourage parents to let children know that this will not last forever,” she said.

The FLOTUS also encouraged all Americans to have a positive attitude amid the coronavirus outbreak. But her PSA did not sit well with Political Flare journalist Jason Miciak as well as the first lady’s other critics.

Miciak described the FLOTUS in the PSA as robotic because it was evident that she speaking to Americans amid the pandemic to perform her duties and not because she cares.

“She is truly gifted. She has a remarkable ability to speak words that clearly convey she doesn’t give a shit. She is not trying to get a message to you. In my opinion, she cares about going through the motions to fulfill a ‘duty’ people expect the first lady to do. It is like she checks off a needed step, like pilots who have start-up checks,” he said.

Some netizens also criticized the FLOTUS’s accent and said that they couldn’t understand what exactly she was saying.

“Her Russian accent is so thick I don’t know what she is saying,” Twitter user @CanadianFlags said.

“#EnglishSubtitlePlease,” Twitter user @RuleRebo said.