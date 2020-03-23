Melania Trump Heartbreak: Never-Trump Commentator Rick Wilson Says FLOTUS Should Be Infected With Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s critic and Never-Trump commentator Rick Wilson recently made fun of Melania Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that the first lady, along with other members of the coronavirus task force will appear in a series of PSA’s about the deadly virus.

Wilson reacted to the report via his social media account by making fun of the FLOTUS and her Be Best initiative.

“#BeInfected,” he wrote alongside CNN Politics’ report about Melania’s PSA.

The first lady’s supporters couldn’t help but criticize Wilson.

“You are the virus, Rick. You sad little mongrel,” Twitter user @IPOT1776 said.

“You’re actual trash,” Twitter user @Nvr4Get91101 said.

“I very much enjoyed you trying to use his intelligence to support your argument while also casting doubt on his intelligence. Pick a lane,” Twitter user @superdavos said.

“Delete this, Americans are dying,” Twitter user @RepGosar said.

“@TwitterSafety is it okay to promote killing/hurting the first lady?” Twitter user @RyanGirdusky said.

“What the hell is wrong with you? Are you freaking kidding tweeting something like this while Americans are being infected!!!” Twitter user @ExDemLatina said.

“Be careful @TheRickWilson. God had a wonderful sense of humor. What you are wishing on our lovely first lady may actually be visited upon you to the point of death. Don’t tempt God,” Twitter user @carrieksada said.

Meanwhile, Wilson posted a follow-up tweet denying that he wants the FLOTUS to be infected after he was lambasted on Twitter.

“Anyone who thought I was wishing COVID on Melania is [expletive]. You know full well it was a riff on ‘BeBest’ and its utter failure in the face of her husband’s continued role as Global Troll in Chief and National Bully. That said, fap to your [expletive] outrage all you like,” he tweeted.

Once again, the author of “Running Against the Devil” was mocked on Twitter.

“Liar! We’ve seen your hateful tweets to everyone in @POTUS family and administration for years…,” Twitter user @KarenSL said.