Melania Trump Social Distancing From White House Staff; FLOTUS’ Ushers, Butlers, Housekeepers Reduced

Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s life inside the White House has changed drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first couple’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed that non-essential staff have been working from home. The FLOTUS’ florists, calligraphers, cooks and chefs are no longer at the White House since they are also on self-quarantine in their respective homes.

“As with other times in recent history, such as government shutdowns, they’re likely operating with just a core group of essential people. The rest of the staff would be sent home, or on-call, to come in or rotate when needed,” a former White House senior staff told Express.

Donald and his wife used to have eight ushers and six butlers, but they have been reduced to just one or two. The number of housekeepers and engineers have also been reduced to protect themselves and the first couple amid the lockdown.

Events such as the annual Easter Egg Roll and the state dinner for Spain have also been canceled. Daily tours and visits have also been postponed. Staff who are still working at the White House are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from the POTUS and the first lady.

Meanwhile, Matthew Costello, the vice president of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History, said that the shut down at the White House shouldn’t come as a surprise to the public because it has happened a few times before.

“Remember, before the 1920s, the White House used to be open-open, with people able to walk the grounds, and the lawns, and feel very much as though it was shared space with the first family, even if it technically wasn’t. It’s not unprecedented to have this kind of cancellation and abide by new guidelines even at the White House. Things do reverberate from us as a country to the White House, and they have to respond, the complex has to adjust,” he said.