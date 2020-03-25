Melania Trump’s Supporters Strike Back At Chrissy Teigen, Accused Of Being ‘Jealous’ Of FLOTUS

Melania Trump’s supporters fired back at Chrissy Teigen after the latter mocked the FLOTUS on social media.

The first lady of the United States has been largely out of sight amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. This prompted some, including Teigen, to wonder and question Melania’s efforts in the ongoing pandemic.

The model and TV personality took to Twitter to slam the POTUS. She said that she saw many people on her timeline doing their part but not Melania. She went on and called President Donald Trump’s spouse a “wifebot” who only worked on a tennis gazebo.

The FLOTUS’ supporters wasn’t happy after reading Teigen’s rant online. Many of them responded and attacked John Legend’s wife calling her “jealous.”

“In this time of crisis THIS is what you’re worried about??!!! Maybe jealous that @FLOTUS has more class in her pinky finger than you could ever hope to have,” @tripleLLL13 wrote.

“Hey Chrissy! What do you do to make “life better” for your community besides naked selfies? Reality is: she’s much more beautiful than you by far,” @LibrtyBelle added.

“What an example you’re setting for any of your younger fans… ridiculous,” @DavidJHarrisJr opined.

“This is what @chrissyteigen looks like on the inside. She’s ugliness wrapped in plastic,” another added.

Teigen and Legend have openly criticized Trump’s administration. In 2017, the “All of Me” singer slammed Trump after the POTUS mocked Carmen Yulin Cruz, mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on social media.

“Trump continues to dominate the [worst] president ever competition,” John Legend wrote.

The FLOTUS was advised by American author and journalist Kate Andersen Brower to have a “thicker skin.” According to her, social media has made everything more “vitriolic and negative.”

“I think social media has made everything more vitriolic and negative,” Andersen Brower explained. “And that has affected the way politicians and their spouses are perceived. People can say terrible things on social media and hide behind their phones and computer screens. First Ladies need to have thicker skins now than ever before.