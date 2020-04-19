Men to appear in court over five burglaries in Cork on Friday

TWO MEN WHO were arrested following a number of burglaries in Cork city on Friday morning are due to appear in court today.

The men, aged in their 40s and 20s, are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 5pm to face charges in connection with the investigation.

Five residential properties were burgled between 12.20am and 5am on 17 April with a sum of cash and property taken from a number of these properties.

Men gained access to one of the properties by purporting to be members of An Garda Síochána.

The men who are arrested are currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone who has concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána has been advised to contact gardaí immediately and not let the person enter their home until their identity has been confirmed.

