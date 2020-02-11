Mercedes tease new livery ahead of W11 2020 F1 car launch with subtle hint

Mercedes look set to unveil their new-look F1 car for the 2020 season later today.

Mercedes have teased fans about the upcoming car launch with the new livery being unveiled later today. Last week Mercedes tweeted out a photo what appeared to be the top of Hamilton’s car with stars emblazoned all over it.

And they have now released a photo of the car in full – although it is being kept under a sheet for now. There was also a photo put up on Twitter with a blurred out picture of the chassis behind the driver’s seat with a distinct red ring. It was expected Mercedes were going to unveil their car on February 14 but it appears as though they might at least show off their new livery four days early. The unveiling is seemingly taking place at the launch of the team’s partnership with INEOS at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

Toto Wolff was in attendance speaking to media about his desire for Mercedes to remain in the sport for 2021 and beyond, but nothing has been signed yet. “Like I’ve always said, we are in this for the long term,” he said. “Mercedes provides a great marketing platform for our brand. This is what we do. We build race cars and we build road cars. “Formula One is the halo platform for hybrid engineering – something which is not communicated enough, because it was talked down at the beginning of the V6-Hybrid era and it is something that we should really put more emphasis on.