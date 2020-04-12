Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer Divorces Husband Tay Strathairn 42 Days After Secret Wedding

Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer files for divorce just over a month after marrying Tay Strathairn.

Streep’s daughter secretly wed musician Strathairn. No one knew that they were married until Gummer filed for divorce on March 23, People reported.

In the court documents, Gummer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason why they are divorcing. She listed July 10, 2019 as their marriage date. They separated 42 days later because the date of separation listed was Aug. 21. Neither of them is seeking spousal support.

Us Weekly broke the news about the romantic ties between them in October 2017 when they were spotted attending the premiere of HBO documentary “Spielberg.” Their romantic relationship did not start until fall 2017, but they have known each other since they were kids because their parents were very popular.

The “Good Girls Revolt” star reportedly crossed paths with the “Lone Star” actor in 1993 on the set of “The River Wild.” The thriller starred Gummer’s Oscar-winning mom Streep and Strathairn’s Academy Award-winning dad David Strathairn.

“They say we met then, but no one remembers,” Gummer told her friends about her now ex-husband at the time.

Meanwhile, in a 2008 interview with Good Housekeeping, Streep spoke about raising her kids. According to the celebrity mom, it was her daughters’ choice to become public figures. Streep and her husband Don Gummer raised them away from the limelight when they were still kids.

“Motherhood, marriage, it’s a balancing act,” Streep said.

“Especially when you have a job that you consider rewarding. It’s a challenge but the best kind of challenge… Robert Redford taught me that when they were babies [to keep them out of the public eye]. ‘They are not your props.’ I really admired the way he protected his family. It’s something I consciously emulated.”

Streep and her sculptor husband have four children: Grace, Mamie Gummer, Henry Wolfe and Louisa Jacobson. When asked how she raised her kids while maintaining her brilliant career as an actress, Streep attributed it to marrying a “good man.”

“There are lots of women who have done just as much with fewer advantages than I’ve enjoyed. I will always admit that I was lucky that I married a good man, because that made it so much easier to be able to work, even though I would take my children on the set with me when they were very young,” she told Working Mother.