Met Office forecast: Are YOU affected by SEVERE warning? Britain to be smashed by gales

THE MET OFFICE has issued a severe wind warning as Britain prepares for gales of up to 80mph this weekend.

The Met Office issued the warning on Wednesday and is in place from 6pm on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday. Some heavy rain is also expected and as a result, the Met Office said it was “considering” issuing a second warning as the bad weather rolls in from the Atlantic Ocean.

The yellow weather warning covers the entirety of the UK. Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely in inland parts of the country, while coasts and hills could be hit with 70 to 80mph gales. A Met Office spokeswoman said: “The low-pressure system is still developing in the Atlantic Ocean. “On Saturday we are looking at rain moving west to east across the country throughout the day.

“That rain could be heavy in the north-west but there will be sunny spells in between showers in the west. “Some of the winds could be gale force, particularly in the unexposed west coast. “The rain will push eastwards overnight on Saturday-Sunday and there will be some heavy rain around on Sunday. “We are keeping an eye on the system and we may consider a rain warning for the weekend.”

The yellow warning suggests there could be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves. The Met Office warns that there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close. There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday. “Gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west. “Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills. “Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west.”

As wind speeds increase on Saturday, waves of 38ft on the south coast and 16ft waves on Scotland’s west coast are expected. Any heavy rain could bring floods, particularly in the north of England. The Environment Agency has put 21 flood alerts in place but no flood warnings. Those warnings are in place in Norfolk, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Dorset.