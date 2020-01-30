Met Office long-range weather forecast: When will it get warmer?

THE MET OFFICE issued cold weather alerts last week as temperatures dropped near the 0C mark. But when will it get warmer?

Given the time of year, it’s unlikely to be warm enough for shorts, but the Met Office does offer some hope of a return to warmer climes in February. Let’s take a look at what the latest long-range forecast and temperature maps say.

When will it get warmer? One thing for certain is that it won’t be getting warmer on Tuesday. There are currently three yellow warnings in place: two for snow and ice across most of Scotland and one for ice in Northern Ireland, the north-west of England, Wales and part of the West Midlands. In Scotland, the Met Office warns that snow and ice may cause travel disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning until 11am. The yellow warning for ice could also lead to travel disruption and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

For the beginning of February, the Met Office says it will be “often windy with outbreaks of rain and showers for all areas at the start of this period, with temperatures on the mild side of the seasonal average.” The Met Office forecast said: “As we head through the first full week of February it currently looks most likely that we will see a gradual trend towards more settled conditions, particularly in the south, and there is a chance that these will extend across the whole country at times. “Overnight fog and frosts are likely to accompany these more settled conditions, with light winds and temperatures probably nearer to the average for the time of year. “The far north, and particularly north-west, will probably remain more changeable, or unsettled, with further spells of wind and rain.”

For January 31, the maximum temperature map from WXCharts has the mercury at around the 10C mark across most of the UK, except for Scotland. It’s a similar story on February 2, though temperatures in the southern areas are around 12C, closer to 10C further north and as cold as 3C in Scotland. As for later in the week, temperatures will fall across the whole country. On February 6, the maximum temperature on the WX Charts is listed at 4C in Norfolk while the rest of the country shows temperatures ranging from as cold as -4C to 1C.

The Met Office forecast for February 11 onwards says: “The first part of the period is likely to trend to more anticyclonic conditions, with the associated drier and more settled weather initially in the southeast, spreading northwestwards and beginning to dominate. “The north will continue to be at risk from outbreaks of rain and stronger winds at times. “Overnight frosts and fog will be likely, which could be persistent at times. “Temperatures around normal, and sometimes a little above. There could be large variations between night time and day time temperatures in the more settled spells, especially on the sunnier days.”

