Met Office snow warnings: Will YOUR area be affected by snow next week? – latest forecast

MET OFFICE warnings for snow, ice and wind have been issued across the UK following Storm Ciara’s departure. Are there snow warnings in your area?

Storm Ciara has battered the UK this weekend, causing widespread disruption to travel routes. However as Storm Ciara continues its route to Scandinavia, swathes of the UK are expected to see heavy snowfall.

Up to six inches of snow is expected to fall on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office. A Met Office spokesperson told the Mirror: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday. “The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally up to 3cm above around 150 metres and up to 8cm above 300 metres. “Snow will gradually build, perhaps leading to accumulation of 10 to 15cm on the highest routes.

“Any snow accumulations over low ground are likely to be temporary. “Icy surfaces are likely to cause problems, especially overnight. “Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 50 to 60 mph at times leading to drifting of snow over high ground.” In addition to Met Office forecasts and warnings, weather maps show the UK will see as much as 13 inches (34cm) of cumulative snow depth next week. Charts show Scotland will register the most snow depth early next week, but other regions affected include Northern Ireland, parts of northern and central Wales, and much of northern England.

Where are the Met Office snow warnings? The Met Office has issued a number of warnings for snow next week through Monday to Wednesday. Across Northern Ireland and much of Scotland, a yellow warning for wind and snow is in place from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday. Heavy snow and strong winds are forecast to combine, which will cause disruption to travel routes. Additionally a snow and ice warning is in place for much of northern England between 3pm on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The yellow warning stretches from Stoke-on-Trent to near the Scottish borders, affecting Carlisle, Manchester and Leeds. The Met Office warn “heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are likely”. A widespread yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and a stretch of northern England on Wednesday, between midnight and 12pm. The Met Office warn: “Further snow showers and icy surfaces may lead to travel disruption.”

Netweather forecast “a very strong WNW flow” from the Canadian arctic will spark a “cold Polar maritime flow on Monday”. Netweather’s forecast reads: “The showery flow will see blustery showers of rain, hail and thunder spread through many areas for a time, turning increasingly to sleet and snow by evening in the north and west as colder air moves in – some significant falls of snow are possible across higher ground of western Scotland, NW England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland by early Tuesday. “Sleet and snow showers perhaps becoming confined to Ireland and western coastal areas of mainland Britain on Tuesday, but still very windy, with drifting of snow where it settles. “Brighter, drier but chilly conditions in the east.”

