Met Office warning: Storm Ciara to bring 80MPH gales as Britain smashed by deluge of rain

WEATHER warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Ciara is set to batter Britain over the weekend.
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern explained there are multiple yellow warnings for wind and rain over the weekend. He added on Sunday there will be an amber warning for the southeast of England and Storm Ciara could prove damaging and disruptive. Mr McGivern said: “Storm Ciara hits the UK this weekend.
“Weather warnings are in force including an amber warning for wind in the southeast for Sunday.
“But it is in the northwest during the second half of Saturday that the wet and windy weather first arrives.
“Northern Ireland, parts of southern Scotland, northern England as well as parts of Wales are expected to turn very wet.”
The meteorologist explained 40mm to 60mm of rainfall could be seen in some places during the second half of Saturday.
He warned 80mm of rain was possible over some hills in the country as well.
This mass deluge of rain is likely to cause difficult driving conditions due to spray on the roads in addition to a raised risk of flooding resulting in travel disruptions throughout the weekend.
Mr McGivern continued: “The winds are also the main concern.
“During Saturday the strongest winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales.
“Then for the whole UK on Sunday.
“60mph gusts are possible widely with the risk of 70mph gusts around exposed coasts and hills.”
The weather forecaster then explained the potential damage Storm Ciara could cause throughout the weekend.
He said there could be damage to power lines, transport services and coastal areas as well as road and bridge closures.
The Met Office forecaster closed by saying: “During Sunday parts of Surrey, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent could see 65mph gusts inland and 80mph winds around coasts.
“Because of those wind speeds an amber warning has been issued for this area.”