Met Office warnings EXTENDED: New alerts for rain and SNOW as Storm Ciara tracks to UK

THE MET OFFICE has released a series of warnings across the UK starting on Friday and running through to Tuesday as Storm Ciara tracks closer to the UK, including an amber alert for wind. Here is the latest on the seven Met Office warnings.

Storm Ciara is the third storm of the 2019/20 Atlantic storm season and is forecast to create havoc across the UK this weekend. Now the Met Office has updated its weather warnings, extending them beyond the weekend to include snow, rain, wind and fog, and including an amber alert on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for fog is in place on Friday, with much of the UK awaking to a cold and icy morning. The fog warning is in place until 10am on Friday, with the Met Office warning “fog patches will be dense in some places with visibility less than 100 metres at times, leading to difficult driving conditions and some travel disruption. “The fog will slowly lift through the morning.” This is for the East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North East England, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

On Saturday at 12pm there is a yellow weather warning for wind in place until 11.59pm the same day. This is for Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. The Met Office warns: “An area of strong winds will move eastwards across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England on Saturday afternoon and evening. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected widely inland with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70 mph for a time.

“The winds will ease from the west during the evening.” On Sunday, February 8 there are several yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain. One wind warning spans the entire UK and comes into force at midnight on Sunday until 11.59pm the same day. Another warning for wind has been upgraded to amber and will impact Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Kent, Portsmouth, Southampton, Surrey and West Sussex. This is in place from 9am on Sunday until 9pm the same day. The Met Office warns: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday. “Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south coast. “Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.”

Four areas across the UK are also under a rain warning on Sunday; North East England, North West England, Wales and Yorkshire and Humber. This warning comes into effect at midnight on Sunday and remains in place until 9pm. The Met Office warns: “Heavy rain will affect parts of western England during Sunday. “The heaviest rain will be over high ground where 1.5 to 2.3 inches (40 to 60 mm) is expected widely with perhaps up to 80 mm in a few locations.” On Monday and Tuesday there is a snow and wind warning in place.

This is from midnight on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday. The Met Office warns: “Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday. Snow showers will mainly be over high ground. “Slight accumulations of 0.39 to 1.1 inches (one to three cm) above 150 metres and two to four inches (five to 10cm) above 300 metres. “Strong winds, gusting 50 to 60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow.

“Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies.” This is for Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. These warnings come as Storm Ciara is tracking towards the UK, pushed by a very powerful jet stream. Ciara was named as a storm on Wednesday and is forecast to hit the UK on Saturday night.