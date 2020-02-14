Met Office warnings latest: Where are warnings near YOU?

STORM CIARA has been classified as Britain’s “Storm of the Century” bringing travel chaos, flooding and evacuations. But where are the warnings nearest to you?

The Met Office issued several days worth of weather warnings for the run-up, duration and aftermath of Storm Ciara which pummeled the UK on Sunday. More than 185,000 people remain without power on Monday after winds reaching almost 100mph smashed the country. But where are the warnings near you?

Britain is facing mayhem in the coming days in the wake of Storm Ciara which battered the country on Sunday with winds up to 97mph. Storm Ciara caused widespread flooding and travel disruption, with hundreds of flights grounded and major motorways and main roads being shut. The Met Office warned that ‘exceptional’ gusts of up to 70mph would strike again on Monday and issued snow and ice warnings for large swathes of northern England and almost all of Scotland. The south of England will also be hit for a second day by intense winds.

Several roads remain closed and train services cancelled as the clean-up after Storm Ciara gets underway. Winds reaching 97mph smash parts of the UK on Sunday, but yet more snow and ice is due to hit the UK. Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts have been issued and flights, ferries and trains face delays and cancellations. Are there weather warnings near you?

The Met Office has issued three-days worth of weather warnings for the coming days. The first is for wind and snow and is in effect across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England from midnight on Monday until 11.59pm on Tuesday. This warning advises that heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, particularly over higher routes resulting in potential travel delays, power cuts, delays for high-sided vehicles and risk of injury on icy surfaces. The second yellow weather warning is for snow and ice. The weather forecaster warns that northern England could see heavy snow showers and icy surfaced which could lead to travel disruption, especially over higher routes. The warning is in effect from Carlisle in Scotland to Manchester and north of Stoke-on-Trent from 3pm on Monday to 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The third Met Office weather warning is in effect across the entire southern coast of England from Cornwall to Dover. The warning advises that “a swathe of very strong winds are likely to move across the far south of England during Monday.” The warning is in effect from 10am to 7pm on Monday. On Wednesday there is another weather warning for snow and ice across Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England. The Met Office yellow warning is in effect midnight to 12pm on Wednesday and advises that further snow showers and icy surfaces may lead to travel disruption.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn’t mean we’re entering a quieter period of weather. “It’s going to stay very unsettled. “We have got colder air coming through the UK and will be feeling a real drop in temperatures, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and likely in Scotland. “There could be up to 20cm on Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, blizzards aren’t out of the question.”