Met Office warnings UPGRADED: FOUR amber warnings as Storm Dennis smashes Britain TODAY

THE MET OFFICE has issued four amber weather warnings as Storm Dennis tracks to smash Britain this week. Here’s the latest forecast.

Storm Dennis is likely to bring very heavy rain, flooding and disruption to travel over the weekend. The Met Office has issued a raft of weather warnings – and just upgraded the alerts to issues four amber warnings. Find the latest Storm Dennis and Met Office warnings right here.

The Met Office said: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas. “Around 20 to 40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50 to 80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England. “Over the higher ground of Wales and southwest England, 120 to 140 mm of rain is possible in a few locations. This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.” The agency warned fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.

What to expect Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely

The new warnings come as Meteogroup forecast gales and heavy showers for this weekend. The forecast read: “On Saturday it will be very unsettled with further heavy rain across the UK. “Very windy with gales possible in places, especially for the north and west. “Sunday will be another unsettled day with heavy, squally showers and spells of rain for many, along with strong winds.”

Where are the amber warnings in place? Patches of heavy rain will fall across the UK, with three alerts in place from Saturday and into Sunday. The warning area over northern England on Saturday has been expanded while the high ground of north Wales has also now been included. A further fourth region, impacting London & South East England, is affected on Sunday. While the rest of the UK, except for the northernmost part of Scotland, remains under a yellow warning for wind and rain. As of 11am on Friday, February 14, the Met Office updated a yellow warning for wind – bringing forward the end time. The warning is now in effect from 10am Saturday to midday on Sunday.

The warning reads: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. “The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull for a time overnight, before increasing again during early Sunday. “Gusts of 50 mph are expected inland. Around the coasts, especially in the west and south, gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely. “The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, leading to particularly poor driving conditions.” A yellow warning for wind on Sunday has also been extended. The Met Office yellow alert now includes parts of northern England and northwest Wales. While a yellow warning for rain has seen the amount of rainfall increase.

The warning reads: “Spells of heavy and prolonged rain are expected to affect parts of England and Wales over the weekend with a higher likelihood of impacts now expected in some areas. “Around 20 to 40 mm of rain will fall widely with 50 to 80 mm likely across parts of northern and southern England. “Over the higher ground of Wales and southwest England, 120 to 140 mm of rain is possible in a few locations. “This rain is expected to fall across areas already wet from recent rainfall.” Regions and local authorities affected: Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling Derbyshire Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

South Tyneside

Sunderland Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Merseyside County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire Wales Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Powys Yorkshire & Humber North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

