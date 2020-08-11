Met Office weather forecast: 37C heatwave to scorch UK TODAY as thunderstorms strike

MET OFFICE weather forecasts suggest the temperatures could hit as high as 37C over the next few days. Here are the latest weather forecasts, maps and charts.

The Met Office recorded the UK’s hottest August day since 2003 on Friday with highs of 36.4C. And over the weekend, much of the UK witnessed temperatures above 30C. But for those hoping the hot spell will soon end, much of the country will continue to see temperatures soar above 30C over the coming days.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell told Express.co.uk the hot weather is likely to continue over the next four days at least. But alongside the hot weather, there is also a risk of thunderstorms across the UK. Mr Snell said: “Each day is going to be pretty similar. It’s going to be a fairly hot few days for a lot of the country and we are going to be seeing the risk of severe thunderstorms developing at times too. “There are yellow warnings out in force for thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“At the moment we’re not too sure the areas which are going to be most affected each day. “What we can probably say for today is western areas will probably be most prone. “We’ve got some thunderstorms already developing across the south west and these will transfer their way across Wales and into northwestern England, Northern Ireland and eventually into Scotland later this afternoon. “We could potentially see some torrential rain, large hail and frequent lightning during these thunderstorms, so you certainly will know about them when they do come across you.

“Further east there will be a few thunderstorms around.” On Monday the highest temperatures are expected in the south-east, with 36 to 37C likely, while elsewhere Scotland and Northern Ireland could see temperatures in the range of the low 20s. For the rest of England and Wales, the temperatures will vary between the mid 20s to low 30s on Monday. Tuesday is also expected to bring maximum temperatures of 36 to 37C, with thunderstorms also possible.

Temperatures could also reach 36 to 37C on Wednesday, and overall the start of this week is expected to be warm in the north and very hot in the south. The hot weather is expected to last for at least the next four days, turning slightly cooler towards the end of the week. However, it will still be fairly warm, with temperatures in the mid 20s possible in the south and low 20s in the north later on. As the UK is under a thunderstorm warning, the Met Office warns the storms could be severe with the risk of localised flooding in some cases.