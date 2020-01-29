Met Office weather forecast MAP: Where will it snow tomorrow? New warnings issued

MET OFFICE weather warnings have been issued across the UK on Monday until Tuesday. So where will it snow tomorrow?

The UK is forecast to see “disruption” as snow and ice descends across the country. Here are the latest forecasts, maps and Met Office weather warnings.

Where will it snow tomorrow? According to WXCHARTS snow depth maps, which uses data from MetDesk, snow is forecast across the UK on Tuesday, January 28. As much as 8.2 inches of cumulative snow depth is recorded for some regions of Scotland, with some snow also predicted for others areas in Scotland. As well as Scotland, some snow is also forecast for northern England, affecting areas around Manchester. Wales is also forecast to see some snow, as is Northern Ireland.

Where are the Met Office weather warnings? The Met Office has issued widespread warnings across the UK on Monday and Tuesday this week. A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued between midnight on Monday until 11am on Tuesday, covering much of northern and western Scotland. The Met Office warn ice and snow is “likely to cause disruption” in these regions. Another warning has been issued for snow an ice across much of Scotland, affecting the cities of Perth, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The Met Office said: “Snow and ice may cause travel disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning.” A large yellow warning for ice has also been issued across much of the UK, including Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Wales. The warning is in place between 7pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday. The Met Office are warning of “wintry showers and ice leading to some travel disruption”.

Met Office 5 Day Weather Forecast: The Met Office is currently forecasting “cold and windy with wintry showers” for the next five days. “Showers moving northeastwards across many areas, wintry in the north and west with a more persistent spell of sleet and snow across parts of Scotland. “Turning icy by morning in places.”

“Sleet and snow clearing eastern Scotland. “Another day of sunny spells and showers most of the showers in the west where some will be wintry. Windy and feeling cold.” “Cold initially, showery in the west. “Areas of cloud, rain, and hill snow in the north moving across the country; windy with risk of gales in the north-west. Turning mild.”

