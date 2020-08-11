Met Office weather warning: FOUR days of lightning storms to smash Britain – new maps

THE MET OFFICE has put out a severe weather warning as thunderstorms are expected to thrash Britain for four days throughout the week.

The Met Office has issued a “danger to life” warning for a number of areas across the UK starting from Monday, August 10. Some homes and businesses could be destroyed by incoming flood, lightning and hailstones, forecasters have warned. Following scorching temperatures over the last week, and the third hottest day ever recorded on Friday, July 31, a yellow weather warning for “torrential” rain to hit several areas of Britain has been given.

As well as severe rain, “power cuts” and “other services to some homes and businesses could be lost”, the weather service warned. The Met Office writes: “Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to public transport.” It added that there is also a chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater “causing danger to life”. The thunderstorms forecast to strike from Monday to Wednesday are said to be “severe” for a number of areas, although the location of the worst-hit areas are still unknown.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Harries, said some places are likely to see up to 80mm of rain as a result of the thunderstorms. He said: “We’ve issues a broad thunderstorm warning for Monday and Tuesday for all parts of the UK, since all the ingredients are there. “It’s just too early to pinpoint the details of exactly where and when thunderstorms will occur. “As such, we will be monitoring the developing signals closely and I urge people to keep a close eye on Met Office warnings and forecasts over the coming days.”

The incoming thunderstorms are likely a result of the boiling temperatures which saw the mercury climb to 38C in some parts of the UK. The current heatwave is expected to stretch through the coming days and continue into the end of next week. Public Health consultant at Public Health England, Ishani Kar-Purkayastha said: “This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19. “A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those living with underlying health conditions, particularly if they are living alone and may be socially isolated.”

The sunshine comes as lockdown measures have significantly eased across parts of Britain as thousands flocked to the seaside. Emergency services are increasingly fearful they will be inundated as many continue to head out to the country’s beauty spots. Yesterday, Saturday, August 8, was the hottest August day for almost 20 years in Britain. Temperatures in Heathrow and Kew Garden’s reached a high of 36.4C, making it the hottest August day since 2003, and the fifth hottest in history.