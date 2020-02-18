Met Office weather WARNINGS: 4 warnings for 4 days as stormy conditions continue

MET OFFICE weather warnings will continue for the next four days, as the UK experiences fallout from Storm Dennis, the second of three possible systems to impact the country this month.

Met Office weather warnings are in place over the UK for most of this week, with a variety of potentially damaging weather conditions weighing on the country as it recovers from Storm Dennis. Warnings show rain will continue for a least another four days, as people struggle under rising floodwaters.

The latest Met Office weather warnings started today and will continue until February 20. Two yellow warnings for snow and ice are currently in place over parts of Scotland, with the mercury set to drop into the low single figures. The agency warned snow showers and icy surfaces could cause travel disruption from Monday night at 6pm to Tuesday morning at 11am in the areas of Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. Roads, railways and pavements could also become slippery, with centimetres of snow on high ground. UK snow warning: 20 INCHES of snow to hit as map shows deep freeze

The Met Office warning states: “Frequent showers will turn increasingly wintry through Monday evening, allowing snow to settle on some higher routes. “One to two centimetres is likely above around 200 metres, with three to five centimetres possible above 400 metres. “Showers will be accompanied by strong westerly winds which may lead to some drifting. “Ice may also form on untreated surfaces.”

Once the ice and snow clears away, the Met Office has laid down another two yellow warnings for the south. The agency said an “Atlantic” system will sweep the west coast of Wales. Warnings are in place from 6pm on Wednesday, February 29, and continue until Thursday at 3pm for more than 18 locations in Wales. The warning reads: “An Atlantic weather system arriving on Wednesday is expected to bring a further spell of rainfall which is likely to become particularly prolonged over areas of high ground.”

“Whilst there is more uncertainty over the rainfall totals for south Wales, there is a small chance that 50-60 mm could fall here in 24 hours. “There is higher confidence in the rainfall for north-west Wales, with between 70 and 100 mm of rain most likely. “Given already saturated ground, in south Wales in particular, there is a small chance of further flooding during this event.” The news comes as an additional blow for Wales, which is currently trapped under “multiple” landslides and floods, forcing officials to call major incidents.