Met Office weather warnings: Dangerous storm to hit ENTIRE UK this week – Latest forecast

THE MET OFFICE has issued four-days worth of weather warnings for the coming weekend which span the entire country. But what does the latest weather forecast reveal?

The Met Office has advised that the UK will be smashed by an intensely strong spell of wet and very windy weather which looks likely to last into next week. The wind warning spanning four-days in total looks set to bring nationwide travel chaos with gales reaching upwards of 70mph in some areas. The weather forecaster has escalated one weather warning to amber, meaning Storm Ciara could cause intense damage and a heightened danger to lives.

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings and an amber weather warning for Britain this weekend. The warnings predict Britain will be hit by intense winds, heavy rain and snow which could bring nationwide travel disruption, power cuts and possible damage to infrastructure. The Met Office says there is a likely chance of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties while the warning is in place.

The first weather warning for wind is in effect from 12pm to 11.59pm on Saturday. The second weather warning for rain is in effect from 3pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday. The third weather warning is for wind on Sunday beginning at midnight and ending at 11.59pm. The fourth weather warning is an amber alert for wind which is in effect from 9am to 9pm on Sunday. The fifth weather warning for heavy rain is in effect from midnight on Sunday and ends at 6pm on Sunday. Another weather warning for wind and snow has been issued across Northern Ireland and Scotland from midnight on Monday to 11.59pm on Tuesday. The Met Office has advised people across Britain of very strong winds which may bring disruption to parts of the country later in the weekend. The weather forecaster has advised there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and large waves. Additionally, there is a small chance some roads and bridges could close or a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Furthermore, it is possible there may be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm. “Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning. “Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in southeast England and northern Scotland.”

Storm Ciara is the result of high pressure building up across the UK on Wednesday with much lighter winds and settled weather forecast for most for the rest of the working week. There will be clear spells overnight, which will lead to frosts developing quite widely along with patchy fog or freezing fog. There will be a gradual change to more unsettled conditions which is then expected from the west through Friday, heralding an increasingly wet and windy spell of weather over the weekend. Then the very strong winds are expected to arrive on Sunday with gusts of 50 to 60mph likely across many inland areas, with gusts of 70, possibly 80 mph, possible around some exposed coastlines and hills, especially in the north and west. Winds of this strength have the potential to disrupt transport and result in some impacts on western coasts.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week.” After Storm Ciara passes, the unsettled weather is due to continue. Through Wednesday morning, most parts will stay windy with a mixture of blustery showers and sunny spells. There will be outbreaks of rain will arrive in the west during the afternoon, spreading eastwards and turning heavy and persistent over the hills. Further ahead, unsettled conditions are expected to dominate; generally windy with spells of rain at times, interspersed with brighter but showery interludes. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in the west and northwest with the best of any drier and brighter conditions in the south and southeast, where overnight frost and fog is possible. Overall temperatures will mostly stay above normal, with any colder interludes remaining brief.