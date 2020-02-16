Met Office weather warnings EXTENDED: New alerts for SNOW issued as Storm Dennis nears

THE MET OFFICE has extended weather warnings for the UK this week, as storm Dennis looms on the horizon.

The Met Office has a swathe of weather warnings in place until Monday, February 17, with both yellow and amber warnings foretelling severe incoming conditions. The warnings in place for the entirety of the country come as Storm Dennis touches down.

The Met Office has now released warnings for the UK covering the next four days. Agency officials released another warning for the country for Thursday, with snow and rain likely for northern England and Ireland. A snow warning is now in place for the northeast during a nine-hour period from 2am to 11am. The warning covers northeast England, northwest England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde. Snow warning: Exact time storm-ravaged Britain will be hit by snow

The Met Office warned: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will become slow-moving across parts of southern Scotland and northern England during Thursday morning. “3-8 cm of snow is most likely to accumulate above 250 metres, but possibly as low as 100 metres in parts of south-west Scotland.” A second rain warning is in place for Northern Ireland, which will see potentially heavy rain and flooding. The warning states: “Rain will spread northwards during the early hours of Thursday, preceded by a spell of snow above about 250 metres.”

“Some heavy rain is possible over the Mournes and Antrim hills. “Coupled with snow melt this may lead to some local flooding. “Drier weather will spread to all parts from mid-morning.” The warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone from 12am to 8am.

Other weather warnings this week are for wind and snow, as storm Dennis prepares to bear down on the UK. The system is currently looming off the northwest coast, and will touch down at the end of the week with heavy wind and rain. Forecasters have laid down warnings for most of England, encompassing everywhere apart from Scotland. The Met Office warned strong winds would streak across England and Wales, with maximum gusts approaching those of storm Ciara earlier this week.