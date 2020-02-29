Met Office weather warnings: Heavy snow to hit UK TODAY before Storm Dennis wreaks havoc

MET OFFICE weather warnings have descended over the UK this week as a second potentially dangerous storm looms over the country. Forecasters expect heavy snow today, after which Storm Dennis’ rapid winds will pick up in time for the weekend.

Met Office weather warnings for snow come into effect today ahead of the brewing storm Dennis, set to brush the UK with extreme winds this weekend. Today marks day one of five for yellow warnings in the UK.

The Met Office has laid down a weather warning for snow as temperatures rapidly decrease across northeast England. With lows of 2C today, the region, including Carlisle and parts of southwest Scotland, will see a “slow-moving” system pour out snow. Forecasters said they expect up to three inches of snow over higher ground. The Met Office said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow will become slow-moving across parts of southern Scotland and northern England during Thursday morning.”

The weather agency added up to three inches of snow is “most likely to accumulate above 250 metres, but possibly as low as 100 metres in parts of south-west Scotland”. The warning currently covers North East England, North West England, Southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde from 2am to 11am today. The Met Office warned people could expect potential travel delays on the roads which could strand people and cars, with further cancellations to air travel. The weather may also induce power cuts in some areas, cutting off mobile phone service.

Another weather warning for rain comes into place tomorrow at 9am in the same area. The Met Office warns an incoming band of rain could cause accumulations of 20mm (nearly one inch) of water over high ground. Storm Dennis will hit on the weekend when Met Office warnings extend over the entirety of the UK. The agency has set a litany of wind and rain warnings for Saturday, February 15, as the system makes landfall.

Warnings start from 10am on Saturday and remain in place until 11.59pm on Sunday, February 16. They warn winds could cast inland gusts rivalling Storm Ciara at 50mph, and coastal winds up to 70mph. The Met Office said: “Strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday across many parts of England and Wales. “The strongest winds are likely to be on Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again during Sunday.”